Twitter Restricts Trump's Campaign Account For Spreading COVID Lies

Trump said children are "almost immune" to the virus, a violation of Twitter Rules on COVID-19 misinformation.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Trump's campaign account removed the video to comply with Twitter's terms of service.

Source: CNN

Twitter said on Wednesday it had restricted President Donald Trump's campaign from tweeting after its account shared a video containing false claims about the coronavirus.

The tweet, a video of Trump's interview with Fox News in which he said children are "almost immune" to the virus, "is in violation of the Twitter Rules on Covid-19 misinformation," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. "The account owner will be required to remove the Tweet before they can Tweet again."

The account appeared to have the ability to tweet following Twitter's statement, suggesting the campaign had complied with the order and removed the video. Twitter confirmed to CNN that the campaign's account can tweet again.

Just hours before, Facebook removed a post from Trump's main page featuring the same interview for similar reasons.

