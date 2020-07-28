Don Junior Put In Twitter Jail For Spreading COVID Disinformation

Twitter finally getting tough on these dangerous trolls who spread misinformation about COVID-19. A twelve-hour suspension isn't nearly enough, of course. The Trump Family crime syndicate ® are basically killing Americans by spreading dangerous misinformation.

Twitter has limited some functionality on Donald Trump Jr.'s account after he tweeted a video that ran afoul of the company's policies on Covid-19 misinformation, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed to CNN Business on Tuesday. Some of the account's functionality will be limited for 12 hours, the spokesperson said. Twitter has asked the President's son to delete the tweet with the video.

BREAKING: @Twitter & @jack have suspended @DonaldJTrumpJr for posting a viral video of medical doctors talking about Hydroxychloroquine.



Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today & they're continuing to engage in open election interference - full stop. pic.twitter.com/7dJbauq43O — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 28, 2020

That was enough to get #TraitorTot trending.