Don Junior Put In Twitter Jail For Spreading COVID Disinformation

Twitter Temporarily Limits Donald Trump Jr's Account -- Jr was spreading dangerous conspiracy theory nonsense about COVID-19 and Hydroxychloroquine.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Twitter finally getting tough on these dangerous trolls who spread misinformation about COVID-19. A twelve-hour suspension isn't nearly enough, of course. The Trump Family crime syndicate ® are basically killing Americans by spreading dangerous misinformation.

Source: CNN

Twitter has limited some functionality on Donald Trump Jr.'s account after he tweeted a video that ran afoul of the company's policies on Covid-19 misinformation, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed to CNN Business on Tuesday.

Some of the account's functionality will be limited for 12 hours, the spokesperson said. Twitter has asked the President's son to delete the tweet with the video.

That was enough to get #TraitorTot trending.

