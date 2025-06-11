Is Trump Paying The Los Angeles Protestors?

Grandpa Bone Spurs is spreading another vicious lie that someone is paying protestors in Los Angeles against Stephen Miller's ordered outrageous ICE raids in schools and in Home Depots.

LA has suffered enough this year after the wildfires, but this asswipe sends ICE to raid Home Depot which was moronic. Stay the fuck out of all of California. Trump is a cancer for any blue state.

The protests were under control until Trump sent the National Guard into LA to inflame the issue.

Nobody living here wants that crap.

Here's a thought.

If someone is paying them off. Maybe it's Trump! Or maybe Steve Bannon or one of those MAGA supporting billionaires that are paying protestors off in LA so Trump and his ilk can lie to the media and make believe he's justified in the first place, illegally sending in the National Guard, and then unconscionably sending in the US military to crush all dissension in America.

TRUMP: Let me tell you, when you watch these agitators break up concrete and hand it out to people as they stood in line to get it, these have to be paid troublemakers. PRESS: Mr. President, you're here to say that the governor and the mayor paid them. Do you believe that the governor and the mayor paid the agitators? TRUMP: No, I don't say the governor and the mayor. I said, somebody's paying them, I think. And if they're not, they're just troublemakers. What can I tell you? But I believe somebody's paying them. I've never seen somebody with a big hammer, so professional, now they took the bricks away from them. So, they say, how do we get in? The military did. How do we get in? And what do we do? They said, I have an idea, let's break up the concrete, and that's even better than bricks.

He didn't blame Governor Newsom or Mayor Bass as being the orchestrators of the protests but it's sickening listening to a fucking bronzed up fool lie to justify his criminality as president.