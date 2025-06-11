When A Late Night Comedian Is The Best Media Source On Trump

Last night, Jimmy Kimmel fiercely mocked the idea that protests against immigration raids have turned L.A. into “some kind of totalitarian hellscape” — a notion pushed by El Cheatolini and his media minions as he sent in Marines and the National Guard. Via the New York Times:

“He wants there to be a war going on here, and he doesn’t care who gets hurt in it. There’s no riot outside. We have more so-called ‘unrest’ here when one of our teams wins a championship.

“Not only is it not an apocalypse, they’re having a Disney Pixar movie premiere right now, for ‘Elio,’ a movie about aliens. Don’t tell Trump, he’ll send the Green Berets in, too.

“You know, when we had the wildfires that devastated big chunks of our city, he did absolutely nothing. Now that we’re in the middle of a nonemergency: ‘Send in the National Guard!’

“Putting out a fire you purposely start doesn’t make you a firefighter, it makes you an arsonist with a hose.”