Trumper Pulls Knife On Family With Kids Outside NYC Courthouse

The woman was arrested without incident.
By Susie MadrakMarch 29, 2023

A Trump cultist protesting the Manhattan grand jury probe of her hero pulled a knife on a family with two small kids yesterday outside Manhattan Criminal Court. Via Politico:

The man and woman with two children in strollers accidentally bumped into the Trump supporter while crossing the intersection of Hogan Place and Centre Street just after 4:00 p.m., three bystanders told POLITICO. The female protester, who held a sign that read “I support Trump, do you?” began arguing with the couple before she pulled out a blade approximately 6 inches long and waved it at the family, according to the eye-witnesses.

“Angelica Rucker pulled a knife from her right side belt hip area and began menacing one of the complainants with the knife as the verbal confrontation pursued,” a court spokesperson said.

Court officers, who were standing outside the building, rushed over, pulled out their guns and ordered the woman to drop the knife, the bystanders said. She was arrested without incident.

What we now have with Trumpers are cult members with hair triggers, primed for violence.

Discussion

