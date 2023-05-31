Boebert Threatens McCarthy's Speakership Over Debt Ceiling Deal

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Tuesday did not rule out a motion to vacate the chair in an attempt to remove Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as speaker over a deal that would raise the U.S. debt ceiling.

During an appearance on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, Boebert accused McCarthy of a "violation" of his promises because amendments were not being allowed in the House Rules Committee.

"So, the whole point of the speaker's race and having a motion to vacate a check and balance was because we know at any given time those rules can be suspended," she explained. "And so, this, at the Speaker's request, is what I've heard; this was to be a closed rule with no amendments allowed."

Boebert argued that there was insufficient support to remove McCarthy as Speaker. But she predicted the demise of McCarthy's speakership if many Democrats supported the debt ceiling bill.

"If this bill passes with a majority of Democrats voting in favor of it, then I'm sorry, that's the end of Kevin McCarthy's speakership," she warned. "That is a bad, bad look to pass a bill of this magnitude without the support of the majority and if it's Democrats."

....