'The Benefits Of Slavery???'

Christopher Titus destroys Ol' Pudding Fingers for his idiocy about how slavery benefited the Blacks by teaching them skills, even if they were never slaves. Titus compared it to how Nazi concentration camps benefited Jews by teaching them to concentrate. Personally, I'm looking forward to further stupidity from the GQP in general and DeSantis specifically. You know, stuff like how Mount Vesuvius was good for the Pompeiians. Or how atomic bombs was beneficial to the Japanese. History is just awash with such examples. And to think, Pudding was supposed to be the smart one.

Open thread below...