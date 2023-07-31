Trump: It's So 'Unpleasant' Telling Melania I've Been Indicted Again

Anything former President Donald Trump says should be taken with a grain of salt, given his penchant for lying. The twice-indicted twice, twice-impeached former President said that it is never a pleasant experience telling his wife about his many legal troubles. I'm sure Mel doesn't live in a vacuum, and she's likely on Indictment Watch, too, but OK.

"It's always unpleasant when you have to go in and tell your wife that, 'By the way, tomorrow sometime I'm going to be indicted,'" Trump told radio host, John Fredericks, according to Business Insider. That radio show was on the 28th.

"And she says, 'For what?' And I say, 'I have no idea. I have absolutely no idea,'" Trump said.

In the case of the classified documents alone, not including the Stormy Daniels case, Trump was previously facing 37 criminal counts: 31 related to withholding national defense information, five related to concealing the possession of classified documents, and one related to making false statements. Then new charges were added by Jack Smith. And more charges are about to be dropped at any minute now.

And we're expected to believe that Melania said, "Indicted for what?" She's busy at the spa. She doesn't give a shit. Just ask her jacket.