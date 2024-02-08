Father Of The Decade

Alright! Who's cutting onions in here?!
Father Of The Decade
Credit: Screencap
By Chris capper LiebenthalFebruary 8, 2024

Sorry, gentlemen, but even though this video is from a few years ago, this guy still has Father of the Decade locked up.

I don't know for sure what's going on except that a father and his young daughter did a dance together on stage. It might have been a contest. It might have been part of a pageant.

What I do know is that this man just locked up Father of the Decade and gave his daughter memories that will last the rest of her life. And dude sure can bust a move. I also know that my allergies are really kicking in today.

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon