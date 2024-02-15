In Georgia, 'True The Vote' Has No Evidence To Support 'Ballot Stuffing'

Nuisance group True The Vote just told a Georgia judge that it doesn’t have any evidence to support its claims of illegal ballot stuffing during the the 2020 general election and a runoff two months later. Their strategy is to make accusations and sooner or later, they'll get lucky! Via the Associated Press:

Texas-based True the Vote filed complaints with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in 2021, including one in which it said it had obtained “a detailed account of coordinated efforts to collect and deposit ballots in drop boxes across metro Atlanta” during the November 2020 election and a January 2021 runoff. A Fulton County Superior Court judge in Atlanta signed an order last year requiring True the Vote to provide evidence it had collected, including the names of people who were sources of information, to state elections officials who were frustrated by the group’s refusal to share evidence with investigators. In their written response, attorneys for True the Vote said the group had no names or other documentary evidence to share. “Once again, True the Vote has proven itself untrustworthy and unable to provide a shred of evidence for a single one of their fairy-tale allegations,” Raffensperger spokesman Mike Hassinger said Wednesday. “Like all the lies about Georgia’s 2020 election, their fabricated claims of ballot harvesting have been repeatedly debunked.”

Oh yeah, founder Catherine Engelbrecht is a good pal of Ginni Thomas, if that gives you any idea. In the above video, she's slinging nonsense at Tucker Carlson about fraud at the drop boxes in 2020. (She and her partner were the chief funders and stars of 2000 Mules, the insane documentary about alleged voter fraud by famous fraud Dinesh D'Souza. The nuns used to tell us people would know who we were by the company we keep!

Editor's note (Frances Langum): There should be criminal consequences for lying to the public with such abandon.