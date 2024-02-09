Hannity Cuts To Commercial When Nikki Points Out She's Not Pelosi

Remember this? Hannity would rather you didn't!
By Susie MadrakFebruary 9, 2024

Awww. Isn't that sweet? Sean Hannity cuts off a discussion with Nikki Haley when she touches The Precious! Via Media Matters:

NIKKI HALEY (GUEST): You're saying that I was going to lose New Hampshire by 30 points and I got 43. So, I'm saying that, look, South Carolina hasn't happened yet. We're doing this because we have a country to save, and everybody's blinded by the fact that we've got these two 80-year-old candidates --

SEAN HANNITY (HOST): I've got to run.

HALEY: I mean, Trump got me confused with Pelosi not too long ago.

HANNITY: We've got to roll.

HALEY: We need to move forward, for the --

HANNITY: Nikki Haley, thank you for being with us.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon