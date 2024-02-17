Late Night Music Club: The Rolling Stones, Angry

The old becomes new again.
By Chris capper LiebenthalFebruary 17, 2024

From The Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds, which was released in October 2023, is their newest song, Angry, which itself was released the month before the album.

The idea behind the song is pretty self-evident. It's about a couple going through the pains of breaking up and self-reflection.

The video itself has some great graphics, besides Syndey Sweeney. It shows clips of the Stones playing at various times and places during their long, long and illustrious history, and the scenes are synced very well with the song itself.

Discussion

