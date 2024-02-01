Nikki Haley Wants You To Know Texas Secession Is Fine With Her

It's hard to decide if Nikki Haley is just this shameless -- or stupid. She thinks being on the side of people who want a civil war is the smart political move?She said yesterday that Texas has the right to secede from the U.S. if its citizens decide to do so - a position that contradicts centuries of established history and precedent. Similar secession efforts led to the Civil War. Via ABC News:

But "if Texas decides they want to do that, they can do that," Haley said in an interview with the radio show "The Breakfast Club."

"If that whole state says, 'We don't want to be part of America anymore,' I mean, that's their decision to make," Haley said, though she also noted, "Let's talk about what's reality. Texas isn't going to secede."

Asked if she still believes that states generally have the right to secede, a sentiment she expressed on camera during her initial run for governor of South Carolina, Haley said that "states have the right to make the decisions that their people want to make."

"I believe in state's rights, I believe that everything should be as close to the people to decide," she said.