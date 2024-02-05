Nikki Haley Forced To Admit She Was Wrong About Secession

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley flailed around and pretended she didn't say what we heard her say when she said during a radio interview Charlamagne tha God, that if Texas didn't "want to be part of America anymore" it was "their decision to make."

Haley made an appearance on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN, and here she is twisting herself in knots before finally admitting that no, states do not have a right to secede from the union:

BASH: On a related topic, this week, you told radio host Charlamagne tha God that you believe states have the right to secede from the union. Now, I know you have said that is unlikely, but this is a pretty important issue that I want you to clarify as somebody who wants to be president.

Do you really think individual states have the right to leave the USA?

HALEY: Well, he was talking about a conversation from a dozen, 13 years ago during the time when I was a Tea Party candidate. States were very upset about government control. They were very upset about government spending.

They were very upset about the fact that they weren't listening to the people. And there had been a movement that Texas had wanted to secede from the union. And what I said is, when government stops listening, let's remember states' rights matter. You have to be as close to the people as possible.

No one is talking about seceding. That's not an issue at all. What we are talking about the fact is, here you have Governor Abbott and the people of Texas, who just want to be kept safe. They're putting up barbed wire to keep people coming in. And the idea that the federal government is wanting to sue them and cut that barbed wire, when we're trying to make sure that we keep people out, that's a huge mistake.

Because, one, we want the deterrent so that they know not to make the trek to America in the first place. But, two, we also want to make sure that Texans are kept safe. So that's what the conversation was about.

BASH: I didn't realize this, but the current Texas Republican Party platform that was added in 2022 does call for a statewide voter referendum on whether Texas should -- quote -- "reassert its status as an independent nation." So I just, again, want to -- because this is such a foundational issue, I want to clarify for voters. You want to be president of the United States. Do you think that any state has a right to secede?

HALEY: No. According to the Constitution, they can't.

What I do think they have the right to do is have the power to protect themselves and do all that. Texas has talked about -- talks about seceding for a long time. The Constitution doesn't allow for that. But what I will say is, what's the -- where's that coming from? That's coming from the fact that people don't think that government is listening to them.

And I have been 400 miles on that border, Dana. You see what those ranchers are going through. You see what those people in Eagle Pass are going through. And now you see what's happening in New York and cities across the country, because now every city is Eagle Pass.

We have got to start getting this under control. Texans are frustrated, and rightfully so. Governor Abbott's frustrated, and rightfully so. When have you ever seen a president not support a governor when they're trying to keep their people safe? It's a real problem.