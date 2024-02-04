Nikki Haley Defends Trump's 'Respectful' Treatment Of Women

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley called Donald Trump's treatment of women "respectful" after he was found to have sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll.
By David EdwardsFebruary 4, 2024

During a Sunday interview on CNN, host Dana Bash noted that Carroll's attorney had recalled how Trump "was so angry during a deposition that his team was providing her lunch that he threw papers across the table and stormed off."

"He also made a veiled reference to the C-word," Bash told Haley. "You're now his competitor, but you've worked very closely with him, as you've talked about even in this interview. Do you think he has a problem with women who challenge him?"

"Well, I challenged him a lot, and he actually handled it very well and was very respectful," Haley replied. "If I saw him doing something wrong, I showed up, or I called him, and I would say, you cannot do this, but instead, you know, do it this way, this way, or this way."

"He didn't challenge me," she added. "He is not a perfect person. He is flawed."

