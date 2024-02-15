To Russia, With Love, From GOP

Looking at the GOP's complete flip flop on Communist Russia.
By Chris capper LiebenthalFebruary 15, 2024

Trae Crowder takes a gander at the MAGA GOP complete reversal in regards to Russia. When the GOP slogan used to be "Better dead than red," it is now sending Putin Valentine's Day cards and making kissing faces towards the Kriemlin. Crowder says this about face is due to the cult of the Mango Moron amd Russia's fascist trats. Leave it to the Republikcans to make the Cold War look like the good old day.

On a side note, Crowder had an interesting tidbit in his word from the sponsor. He pointed out that an article that came from the Russian government was ranked both as right leaning and factually low. Kind of makes you want to take a look at the books kept by Fox, Newsmax, etc.

Open thread below....

Discussion

