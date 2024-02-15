Vladimir Putin Says He'd Rather Work With Biden Than Trump

Putin's pulling for his boy Trump by pretending he'd prefer Biden.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 15, 2024

Aww, Pooty Poot says he'd rather see Biden in the White House -- which is, of course, complete horse hockey. Via NBC News:

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that his country would prefer to see the "more experienced" Biden in the White House for a second term than the Republican frontrunner, former President Donald Trump.

The comments, which may be taken more as mischievous meddling than serious statecraft, were the Russian leader's most direct in public on the upcoming U.S. presidential election. They were welcomed by Trump but dismissed by the White House, which urged Putin to "stay out" of the election.

In an interview with Russian propagandist reporter Pavel Zarubin released Wednesday night, Putin did not hesitate when asked whether Biden or Trump was better for Russia.

“Biden,” Putin said. “He is a more experienced, predictable person, an old-school politician.”

Oh, puhleeze. He not only has Trump in the palm of his hand, he has the entire GOP.

Putin thinks he's so slick.

