Trump Supporter Would Rather Have Putin As President Than Joe Biden

Apparently, the Russians are the good guys and George Bush Sr was "actually a Nazi". This is what passes for an informed voter in MAGA land. And lest anyone think this is so stupid that it must be staged, it evidently occurred at Trump's rally in Michigan on the weekend.

Source: Unilad

A Donald Trump supporter has attempted to explain why she would vote for Vladimir Putin over Joe Biden, and her response is… interesting?

In a newly-surfaced video, a woman wearing a bobbled Trump beanie was interviewed by Jason Selvig - one half of comedy duo The Good Liars.

After being asked exactly why a political figure recently accused of war crimes would get her vote over Biden, she replied: “I believe he’s been given a tough…."

Trailing off before completing her sentence, she then insisted Nazis actually left Germany after WWII and made their way to America following a pit-stop in Ukraine.

“Since WWII, Russia’s been the bad guy, when in actuality the Nazis left Germany and they ended up going to Ukraine, coming in here.”

She then added: “George Bush was actually a Nazi.”