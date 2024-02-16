WHOA: Fani Willis Did Not Have Time For Anyone's Bullsh*t

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had a few amazing moments on the stand on Thursday over her personal relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. She wasn't messing around. Sure, we had Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl, but a new superstar was born, one that most women can relate to.

She didn't pull punches when she was asked if the relationship with Wade ended "before the indictment was returned." He wanted a yes or no answer.

"Yes," she said. "Well, to a man, yes."

"It's interesting that we're here about this money," she continued later. "Mr. Wade is used to women that, as he told me one time, the only thing a woman can do for him is make him a sandwich."

"We would have brutal arguments about the fact that I am your equal," she added. "I don't need anything from a man; a man is not a plan a man is a companion."

Whoa! Shots fired.

My other favorite moment, although it's hard to narrow them down, is when she told them "You're confused."

"You've been intrusive into people's personal lives." she fired back. "You're confused. You think I'm on trial. These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020. I'm not on trial, no matter how hard you try to put me on trial . . . I object to you getting any personal records of mine."

Willis: You're confused, you think I'm on trial, these people are on trial for stealing an election in 2020. I'm not on trial. pic.twitter.com/YgARkEgJB6 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 15, 2024

Dayum.

The Internet went crazy.

"You're confused, you think I'm on trial. These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020". <--- Whew, Fani Willis is mopping the floor with home skillet. pic.twitter.com/gc51cGghnU — Reecie @BlackWomenViews (@ReecieColbert) February 15, 2024

“You’re confused,” Willis maintains. She says she is not on trial; “these people,” indicating the defendants, are on trial for trying to steal an election. Jaws just dropped around me. — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) February 15, 2024

Damn skippy:

Fani Willis is a BOSS!!😍😍😍❤️ — Lady Lavender NYC (@PrincessofNYC23) February 15, 2024

This right here:

She’s not rattled at all. She’s tough and pushing back. Men call that rattled. If she was a dude it would be “he’s taking control of the situation” — JS (@jspagano) February 15, 2024

The leader of the Republican party is a rapist, so conservatives are upset over Willis's consensual relationship with Wade. Make it make sense, please.