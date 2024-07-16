AOC To Senior Dem: If You're Resigned To A Trump Win, Retire

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a message for an unnamed senior Democrat who reportedly said the party had “resigned ourselves” to a second Trump presidency: “Retire.” Via The Guardian:

The anonymous Democrat was quoted by Axios on Sunday, the day after Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.

“We’ve all resigned ourselves to a second Trump presidency,” the source reportedly said, adding that the Trump shooting had taken focus away from calls to replace Joe Biden as Democrats’ nominee for president because of concerns about his age and fitness for office, because it would be “bad form to make any statements against” him now.

Ocasio-Cortez, 34, a leading US House progressive popularly known as AOC, responded with a stinging social media message.

“If you’re a ‘senior Democrat’ that feels this way you should absolutely retire and make space for true leadership that refuses to resign themselves to fascism.

“This kind of leadership is functionally useless to the American people. Retire.”