Human 8-Ball Don Jr. Already Making Excuses If His Felon-Dad Loses

Cocaine is a helluva drug. Don Jr. sat down with Mike Allen on Tuesday for an interview at an Axios House event at the Republican National Convention. The human 8-ball made excuses for his father-felon potentially losing to President Joe Biden in November by using dangerous rhetoric that led to the Jan. 6th insurrection. Junior said that the only way Trump will lose in November is through "cheating." And he's forgetting that his father cheated by trying to overturn the election to cling to power. Thankfully, that brain-haired idea never came to fruition, but lives were lost.

"Proving you're not overconfident, if President Trump, former President Trump, loses, it will be why?" Allen asked.

"Well, I'd say cheating," the blithering idiot said. "You know, yeah, yeah, I, you know, again, I don't know, this is obviously something people are going to credit."

"Like, I don't think that Joe Biden overperformed only in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee," he insisted. "I just don't believe that's real. I don't think anyone that's serious, you know, I get the narrative, I understand it's, you know, it was the freest and fairest election ever."

"We can't articulate why, but they said it, that was the talking point," he continued. "It went out. You know, I think we have to have an operation that's watching, you know, for that nonsense.

"Because again, I don't think there's an, I don't think there's a length that the other side won't go to with that," it added. "So we're going to have to make sure we have people just watching it very closely.."

The AP reported:

An Associated Press review of every potential case of voter fraud in the six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump has found fewer than 475 — a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election.

In words Don Jr. can understand: Junior, you're a you know, like an unloved hot mess that needs to, you know, yeah, get into rehab. Speaking of cheating, Eric's wifebot took over the RNC. It's not as if the felon could have many challengers if any.