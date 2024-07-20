Kari Lake Goes Down In Flames When Confronted By British Reporter

U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake, an incendiary election denier who was a local T.V. anchor but gave that up to lose the Arizona gubernatorial race, was confronted by a British journalist who didn't fall for the loser's bullying tactics. Emily Maitlis had the receipts every time Lake opened her crazy-time mouth.

"Donald Trump has talked...about the need for a new tone in politics, a civility in politics, a kind of unity," Maitlis said. "What does that mean to you?"

"I actually think the tone has always been good," Lake insisted. "I believe that what we're trying to push is a strong economy, secure borders. These are policies everybody wants."

"You don't think the tone in America in politics got out of hand?" Maitlis asked.

"I think the tone is really disturbing when the media is calling a man like Donald Trump Hitler," Lake said of her hero, who said he wanted to be a dictator on day one. "They're comparing him to Hitler."

"Like J.D. Vance, does he mean?" the reporter asked.

"Like the media is doing. But J.D. Vance was probably, like many Americans, they listen to the media," Lake said. "And for eight years, the media has been tearing President Trump apart. A good man who everybody loved before he ran."

Fact check: False. Trump was one of the most divisive Presidents in U.S. history, and I loathed the man long before he got into politics, you weirdo.

"Imagine having a smear campaign going on about you for eight years. Pretty soon, everyone wouldn't like you," she continued. "And so I applaud the fact that people like J.D. Vance and others, we've seen Amber Rose, she did a speech. People are coming over going, whoa, the media was lying and I believed it. And it's so irresponsible."

"And you falsely claimed that Trump won in 2020," Maitlis told Lake. "You called for the imprisonment of those who accepted Trump's defeat, including your own opponent in Arizona, Katie Hobbs. Why did you do that?"

"Called for the imprisonment of what?" Lake asked.

"Of opponents like Katie Hobbs, who accepted Trump's defeat," Maitlis said. "Why did you falsely claim that Trump won in 2020?"

"Well, I'm not going to sit here and go through all of the evidence of what happened," Lake insisted. "Do you believe Joe Biden won 81 million votes? Do you think he's more popular? A guy who can't string two sentences together? You believe he's more popular than Barack Obama? I'm asking you, do you believe that he is the most popular president in history? You have to have, you've got to have brain cells missing."

"OK, so you don't believe that Joe Biden won the election in 2020?" Maitlis calmly said.

"I believe the election was run fraudulently," Lake said.

"And you refused to concede in 2022 as well, your own contest," the journalist said.

"Well, obviously, you're sitting across the pond, and you don't understand what's happened," Lake said. "And I'm not going to argue about it with somebody."

More receipts from Maitlis:

"You were sued for defamation," she told Lake.

"Yeah, because this is how corrupt the system is," Lake said somehow without her pants catching on fire. "I pointed out how they worked our elections."

"You lied about a top Arizona election official. You defamed him," Maitlis pointed out. "You falsely accused him of injecting 30,000 illegal votes into machines, intentionally misprinting ballots."

"Yep," Lake said, adding, "It happened."

"And he said that you had turned his life upside down," Maitlis said. "He said you'd made him the target of threats of violence and death."

Lake said she didn't want to talk about it because she was "in the middle of a lawsuit."

"You made him the target of violence and death," Maitlis shot back. "You saw what happened on the stage on Saturday night. You heard Donald Trump say, let's lower the temperature. Do you accept the part you played in inflaming the political rhetoric in this country?"

Lake called her "fake news" and said she was lying with "a smirk on your face" while insisting that the U.K. is "being destroyed.

"You are just a sad case of a human being," Lake said. "And I'm so sorry for you. I'm sorry that you bought into the propaganda. I hope that you'll look in the mirror and see that you've been following propaganda and you don't understand what's happening. "

"So I'm guessing if you don't win in November, you won't concede," Maitlis said. "That's the rule that you're playing by now, is it?"

"You are; I actually think you need your head examined," Lake said.

"Can you answer that?" Maitlis said.

"I think you need your head examined," Lake said again.

Lake was confronted by a real journalist doing her job. Journalists in the U.S. should take note.