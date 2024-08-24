CNN 'Undecided Voter' Panel Includes MAGA Loyalist

Do better, CNN. They're getting as bad as Fox these days.

It's really pathetic that whoever put this panel together as part of their convention coverage shortly after Kamala Harris gave her speech late on Thursday night apparently didn't even bother to do a simple Google search of the panel members' names.

That, or they knew who this guy was, and they allowed him on their airways anyway. I'm not sure which is worse.

Here's more from the Meidas Touch Network:

A man introduced as an undecided voter during a CNN segment following Kamala Harris' speech on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention has a history of supporting MAGA online. CNN host Gary Tuchman said all panelists claimed to be undecided voters at that time. Meet Bryant Rosado, who, when asked to grade Kamala Harris' speech, gave it a "C" while the other seven panelists rated it either an "A" or a "B." When asked to explain his grade, Rosado said: "She wasn't clear enough on the policies. She did speak a lot of her personal history, on her personal history which was great, but I still don't feel like she's ready. I feel like, more so, she should wait. I don't want to personally vote for someone that is a backup." Rosado then confirmed he wasn't ready to vote for Kamala Harris. Moments later, he raised his hand, indicating that he was ready to make a commitment. When asked, he stated that he was now voting for Trump. Tuchman noted that Rosado told him he was undecided last week and asked what was it about "tonight" that made him chose Trump: Rosado: "Her speech was great. I like how she went into personal history, again. It was just not moving for me." Tuchman: "But it made you think that Trump's a better candidate than her?" Rosado: "He's here for it. He's a little bit more aggressive. She's aggressive in her way, but I think she'll be aggressive in the next term." Tuchman: "So Trump over Harris for you."

As they noted, the Trump campaign, of course, immediately used Rosado's comments to attack Harris.

The MTN did a little bit of research into Rosado's social media history, and they found that he's a gun nut who's posted video of himself shooting an AK-47, tweets of Trump's mugshot along with other tweets praising Trump, and he follows Trump, Don Jr. and Candace Owens on Xitter.

He was also disappointed that Pence didn't overturn the election, and it just goes on from there. Go read their entire post for the rest of it, but the bottom line is, it's more than obvious this guy is a MAGA, QAnon nutjob and not some "independent" voter.

Shame on CNN.

