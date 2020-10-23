Politics
None Of The Undecided Voters In CNN Focus Group Thought Trump Won Last Night's Debate

Most of them decided to vote for Joe Biden.
By Susie Madrak
3 hours ago by Susie Madrak
"As of this morning, more than 2.4 million voters in North Carolina have already cast their ballot. That is 80% of the total of the early vote in North Carolina that they had in 2016," CNN's John Berman said.

"Polls show that the race there is very, very close, but after some really hard looking, we were able to find some undecided voters, and CNN's Gary Tuchman caught up with them and watched the debate last night."

"Four identify as Democrats, three as Republicans, four as independents. All of these North Carolinians still not sure which candidate they want to be president. We watched the final debate with them, the group leaving no doubt who they think did best," Gary Tuchman said.

"Who do you think won the debate, how many of you think Donald Trump won this debate? No hands being raised for that. How many of you think Joe Biden won the debate? One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine," he said.

"How many of you feel it was a draw?"

"Two. Two for a draw. Zero for Trump. Nine for Biden. So why did this group feel Joe Biden did so well? James voted for Donald Trump in 2016 but is now concerned about the nation's lack of unity. What do you think the most important moment of the debate was?" he asked.

"Definitely when Joe Biden was talking about that he's going to be an American president, because Donald Trump has made it clear that he doesn't support the blue states," one man said.

"John also voted for President Trump in 2016. Joe Biden's debate comments about American families around the dinner table meant quite a bit to him," Tuchman said.

"And Trump responded with some mockery of that. And I think for me, politics are about relationships and people and this is all about the American family. So that was quite revealing and disturbing for me to hear," John said.

"Terry voted for Hillary Clinton four years ago, but has been undecided because she did not like Joe Biden's role in the 1994 crime bill. But after the debate, she feels differently," the reporter said.

"So what resonated with me was the fact that Joe Biden owned the crime bill, and his role in the crime bill, and that he owned the fact that they made a mistake."

"Nathan voted for Donald Trump in 2016, and is one of the two who feels the debate was a draw. He says the economy must continue opening."

"Both of them want to open it. I think we need to open it faster than slower, not wait for the coronavirus to go away.

"When it comes to the major question, are any of the eleven ready to make a decision? No response more interesting than this from Harrison."

"I would like to vote for Joe Biden, almost totally except for the fact that he is going to increase abortion access in America, and so, you know, I'll feel a little bit safer about that not happening if Amy Barrett is on the Supreme Court."

"You're saying if she is confirmed you'll vote for Biden most likely?"

"Yes."

The debate seemed to settle the question for most of these voters.

"Of the seven who are ready to cast your votes, how many are ready to vote for Donald Trump? Zero. How many are ready to vote for Joe Biden? All seven. As far as the other four, the debates are over, but their indecisiveness is not," Tuchman concluded.

