Doocy Bellyflops Bigly With Harris Border Baloney

During Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s briefing on Monday, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy tried a gotcha: “How long have you guys known that Vice President Harris does not think President Biden is doing a good job at the border?”

It was such a stupid question that Jean-Pierre had to ask him to repeat it, then explain. “She has a campaign ad where she is saying they need more Border Patrol agents,” Doocy said. “If President Biden's doing such a good job, why do they need any more border agents?”

Obviously, Harris’ call for more Border Patrol agents is not a condemnation of President Joe Biden. In fact, the ad Doocy referred to condemns Donald Trump for blocking efforts to improve border security. It says nothing about Biden.

Unfortunately for Doocy, Jean-Pierre smacked down his creative interpretation. First, she said there’s “no daylight” between Biden and Harris , that they both want more Border Patrol agents. Then she reminded him and the rest of the press corps who is “getting in the way” of more agents: Republicans in Congress and Donald Trump.

“There was a bipartisan agreement that was on the table that the president worked through for a couple of months with Republicans in the Senate and Democrats. [Republicans] were told not to move forward because it would help Joe Biden, by the former president,” Jean-Pierre continued. “That's their decision.”

Every single time Republicans whine about the border, they should be reminded of who blocked security improvements and why.