The Felon Denies Doing That Thing We All Heard Him Do On Fox

The Orange Abberation is losing it on Truth Social over a rambling phone-in interview on Fox News that abruptly ended when the former President wouldn't shut the fuck up after the last night of the Democratic National Convention. Phone tones could be heard as Donald kept pressing his Hello Kitty phone's buttons while talking.

Trump is disputing reports that he called into the Fox News show with hosts Martha McCallum and Bret Baier, then called Greg Gutfeld's show, where the same result occurred, and then called Newsmax directly after that.

Trump is so rattled that he keeps hitting the buttons on his phone while he’s talking pic.twitter.com/U1rXcJPpsU — Acyn (@Acyn) August 23, 2024

This embarrassing moment isn't the win Scavino thinks it is:

Priceless! Moments ago, live on @GutfeldFox, @GregGutfeld says “Hey Donald, you have my number, call me…I hope he’s not mad at me.”



A few minutes later😂🤣… pic.twitter.com/l3CrG5jt4B — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) August 23, 2024

And then Trump frantically called into Newsmax:

Trump on Newsmax criticizes Harris for not talking about "woman trafficking," which he ranks as among "the most important things" pic.twitter.com/P93bDMD2tz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2024

Still, he persisted.

"Bret Baier of FoxNews called me, I didn't call him, just prior to the Kamala Convention speech, and asked me if I would like to critique her after she is finished," Trump wrote. "I agreed to do so! — I thought it was nonspecific and weak, with no fracking, crime, inflation or anything else of interest even mentioned."

"Delivery was a C+, with far too many and speedy "thank you's" at the beginning. It was "WEIRD!" Likewise, I didn't call other media outlets that asked me to go on, they called me," he added. 'The Fake News, like often "gilted" Maureen Dowd of the failing New York Times, wrote incorrectly that I was making the calls. WRONG!!! I don't have to make calls to go on TV, or anything else — They call me! It's called Ratings, I guess, and I'm the "Ratings Machine!"'

Yeah, that lying slug was desperately calling into different news shows after panicking over Kamala Harris's building momentum. And she's only 3 1/2 weeks into the race.