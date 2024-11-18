Someone On Fox News Hates Gaetz

The Fox News host railed against Trump's AG nominee. And he should know.
By John AmatoNovember 18, 2024

Former Republican Congressman and now Fox News host Trey Gowdy is one of the few Foxers to trash Trump's nominee for Attorney General Matt Gaetz

A Fox News panel was discussing whether Republican senators would get Trump's cabinet nominees through the process, when Gowdy bashed Trump's pick.

GOWDY: He just picked Todd Blanche, both of whom would be fantastic.

They would do exactly what you want it done.

You don't have to pick between character and competency. You can actually have both in a nominee, but Gaetz doesn't have both.

Gowdy is correct. Matt Gaetz has neither the character nor competency to be a congressman, let alone the Attorney General of the United States.

To put the Department of Justice at the mercy of a deviant MAGA cultist is unfathomable.

Discussion

