The Fermi Paradox: Where Are The Aliens?

In recent years the speculations about UFOs or unidentified anomalous phenomena, has made the front pages. The Pentagon released a 63 page report in March 2024 on this issue.

The report states that the office found no evidence that any government investigation, academic research or official review panel has confirmed that any UAP sighting "represented extraterrestrial technology." "All investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification," the report said.

Former president Obama spoke about unidentified flying objects in 2021.

Former President Barack Obama on Monday offered a blunt assessment of the videos of unidentified aerial phenomenon that have continued to gain attention in the United States. "What is true, and I'm actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don't know exactly what they are," he said.

All this speculation about aliens, intelligent life forms, movies, books really took off after Enrico Fermi asked a simple question.

The Fermi Paradox was devised by the Italian-American physicist Enrico Fermi, according to the Planetary Society. He is said to have come up with the idea in a throwaway remark over lunch with colleagues in 1950 when he asked "Where is everybody?" He wondered, given that our planet was relatively young compared to the universe, we might have expected someone to have visited us by now — but we had no evidence of that ever occurring.

Fermi is a Nobel prize winner and had a brilliant career in physics.

Think about how long it would take to travel outside the Milky Way if we could travel at the speed of light. It would take approximately 100,000 years to do so.

Our most advanced spacecraft to date, the Parker Solar Probe, can travel at a speed of 700,000 kilometers per hour. Impressive as that speed might sound to us, it’s still extremely slow when you think about galaxy-sized distances. If we were to set out on a journey across our galaxy in the Parker Solar Probe, it would take more than 1.9 billion years to complete the trip.

If we traveled with the USS Enterprise at warp 10, it would take 10,000 light years.

I have no doubt there is intelligent life somewhere in the universe since it has existed for roughly 14 1/2 billion years, but the distances are so vast its just as inconceivable that we will meet any in our lifetime anyway.

But...who knows for sure.

Even John Oliver from Last Week Tonight hosted a long segment on UFO's.

Mulder thinks differently...

Open thread away.