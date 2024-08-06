Jenna Ellis Makes A Deal, And It's Not Good News For Trump

Jenna Ellis, the lawyer who played a major role in the efforts to keep Trump in power after his 2020 election loss, reached a cooperation agreement on Monday as part of a deal with prosecutors leading an election interference case in Arizona. You know what they say: First person in gets the best deal! Via the New York Times:

She is the first of the 18 defendants in the case to reach such an agreement. Ms. Ellis already pleaded guilty to a felony last year in a similar case in Georgia. In Arizona, nine felony charges against her were dropped in exchange for her cooperation and an agreement to testify truthfully.

“This agreement represents a significant step forward in our case,” Kris Mayes, the Arizona attorney general, said in a statement. Referring to Ms. Ellis, she added: “Her insights are invaluable and will greatly aid the state in proving its case in court. As I stated when the initial charges were announced, I will not allow American democracy to be undermined — it is far too important.”

[...] Democratic prosecutors in five states have brought criminal charges against Trump allies related to efforts to overturn the 2020 results, with the cases in Georgia and Arizona being the most expansive. Ms. Mayes brought charges in April, and a trial is not expected until next year at the earliest. In June, the Arizona defendants filed an initial challenge, seizing on a new state law aimed at curbing litigation and prosecutions involving political figures.