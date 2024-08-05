Marilyn Monroe RIP 8-5-1962

It's been 62 years!
By John AmatoAugust 5, 2024

On August 5, 1962, the movie icon and worldwide sex symbol was found dead in her Los Angeles home of a probable suicide.

Outside of her acting career, just a few months before she died, Monroe gave a memorable rendition of "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" which she sang to President John F Kennedy at the Democratic Convention at New York City's Madison Square Garden on May 19.

In 1985, Madonna appeared as Monroe in her hit "Material Girl" single and video which resurrected her once again in the public eye, this time attracting the MTV crowd and a new audience that hadn't paid attention to her.

Open Thread below...

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon