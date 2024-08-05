Marilyn Monroe RIP 8-5-1962

On August 5, 1962, the movie icon and worldwide sex symbol was found dead in her Los Angeles home of a probable suicide.

Outside of her acting career, just a few months before she died, Monroe gave a memorable rendition of "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" which she sang to President John F Kennedy at the Democratic Convention at New York City's Madison Square Garden on May 19.

In 1985, Madonna appeared as Monroe in her hit "Material Girl" single and video which resurrected her once again in the public eye, this time attracting the MTV crowd and a new audience that hadn't paid attention to her.

Open Thread below...