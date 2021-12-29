John Madden RIP: Open Thread

I was a kid when John Madden was still coaching so what I remember most about him was his broadcasting career.

The Raiders weren't on every week like they are today so I mostly saw him in playoff games that were aired nationally or whenever they played the Jets. I am a Giants fan but I did love the battles between Joe Namath and Daryle Lamonica

His win-loss record of 103–32–7 is incredible. He also had to suffer through the immaculate reception by Franco Harris. Like I did.

Madden, as a color commentary analyst had an incredible impact on the sport and the audience.

And then there was the game from EA Sports that helped make football even more popular.

He was one-of-a-kind, BOOM!