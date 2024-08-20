Mike Barnicle Tells Gloating Obama Official: 'F*ck You'

I just loved this story. Bravo, Mike! (I suspect the Obama official was David Axelrod, but I'm biased, because I can't stand him.) Via Axios:

A former top White House official under President Obama ran into Mike Barnicle — the "Morning Joe" regular, and close friend and ardent defender of Biden — and said: "Isn't it great that f--king guy finally figured out he had to quit?"

Barnicle was tired, and wasn't having it. "What guy?!" he replied.

"Joe Biden!" the West Wing alumnus replied.

"You know something? F--k you!" Barnicle replied. "And f--k all your friends with their anonymous quotes in the papers. Put your name on it next time!" And kept walking.