PA School Board Member Told To Resign After Harris Slur

This is one thing I don't miss about the suburbs -- white people proudly displaying bigotry and thinking themselve "brave" for doing it. Like this uproar over a school board member repeating a common slur about Kamala Harris -- but don't worry, he says it's "not about her race or gender." Via the Inquirer:

A defiant Bill Formica rejected calls to resign from the Souderton Area School District board during a raucous meeting Thursday, casting the outcry over his social media post that Kamala Harris “blew a lot of dudes” as the product of “partisan politics.” “This is being twisted by my opposition into a convenient narrative,” Formica said, as he was repeatedly interrupted by boos, and nearly shouted down by residents who packed the Indian Valley Middle School auditorium — many holding posters that read “Formica Resign Now” and wearing T-shirts that read “Character Counts,” a reference to the district’s slogan. While Formica apologized for being “impulsive and juvenile,” he said that “no rational person could be that upset” about his post, which was in response to another user who asked: “Name ONE thing this chick has accomplished, politically.” Formica said his post was a criticism of Harris’ policies, “not her race or her gender.” He added that he expected to be called a white supremacist, “the tired label applied to all white alpha males to shut us up.”

Another idiotic Trumper who sees something repeatedly endlessly in his social media feed and incorporates it into his belief system as a "fact."

Like others, McShea noted that Formica has a history of making offensive comments: Before the meeting, protesters who gathered outside the middle school held posterboards with screenshots of other social media posts, including comments that people who don’t speak English “are here for the handouts (my tax money);” that he doesn’t want teachers “spewing their morals, values, politics and idiology [sic] on my children or grandchildren;” and that “my answer to diversity training would be ‘F off.’” (Formica, who appears to have deleted his X account, said Thursday he had “experienced a profound peace” over the past month since leaving social media.) “You have demonstrated you are unfit to make decisions for all students,” McShea said. As for the rest of the school board — which initially appointed Formica to a seat last year, before he was elected as part of a slate of Republican candidates in November — “the response to this unacceptable behavior has been so disappointing. You haven’t said anything, and the silence is deafening.”

What a f*cking pig, to assume the only thing Kamala Harris has to offer is sex.

