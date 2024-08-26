Kayleigh Claims ABC's Jonathan Karl Is A Harris Surrogate

Fox News host and former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had the temerity to claim ABC's Jonathan Karl was acting as a surrogate for the Harris campaign because he offered minor push back while conducting an interview with Sen. Tom Cotton.

The comedy writes itself.

If anyone is a surrogate for a presidential campaign, it's Kayleigh McEnany for Trump. While complaining Kamala Harris hasn't done any interviews yet, the Trump propaganda team piled on ABC News.

MCENANY: Emily, you know, if I'm President Trump and I'm watching this, I'm looking at someone trying to script their way to the presidency to your point. And then I turn on ABC, who I'm expecting to be fair to me. And I see John Karl acting as a surrogate. He is a surrogate for the Kamala Harris campaign, the way he was so hostile to Tom Cotton. I'm supposed to walk in and think you're going to be fair to me. I mean, really, what am I missing?

Are we missing something? Kayleigh McEnany worked for Trump and got her cushy Fox News job because of it. Who is the surrogate?

Jonathan Karl offered a minor rebuke of Sen. Cotton when he lied and said Trump didn't denigrate Congressional Medal of Honor winners. But MAGA is so scared of a Trump debate with Harris they are now considering any host who doesn't sign on to MAGA lies is biased.

I always figured Trump would duck out of the ABC debate because he can't control the moderators or any fact-checking thereof. He has the entire MAGA GOP media complex to defend his cowardice.