Fain Motivates VW Workers Heading Into First Contract Talks

Earlier this year, the workers at the Volkswagen plant in Tennessee won the right to unionize. Now, they are heading into their first contract negotiations. UAW President Shawn Fain was on hand to help the works get psyched up for what is sure to be a battle:

"Just a few months ago, you voted 3-1 to join the UAW," the union's president Shawn Fain told the assembled workers, adding, "You had faith, and you moved mountains, you overcame opposition, and you won your union."

"With the kinds of profits you're generating, Volkswagen could double your wages, not raise prices, and still make billions of dollars. It's a choice."

[...]

"We tell Volkswagen, get out your pens, because it's time to put it down in writing," Fain said.

Heading into negotiations, the UAW is set to make several demands of Volkswagen, among them improved health and safety; competitive wages including cost of living allowances, profit sharing, and no tiers; improved paid-time-off polices; more retirement security; affordable healthcare; and union protections such as due process, union representation, paid time for union work, job training, and fair promotion policies.

Fain warned the workers that the company and the corporate media would try to fearmonger about the union's demands.

"They're going to say that our righteous fight for a high quality of life for the working class will wreck the economy or derail the transition to EV," Fain said, adding, "The only economy that's going to get wrecked in this is their economy that only works for the rich and the corporate class."