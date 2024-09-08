More Of Ron Johnson's Crackpot Conspiracy Theories

I don't know if Senator Ron Johnson (Q-Moscow) got into Putin's private stock of vodka or is being affected by lunar gravitation or what, but he's been having on helluva bizarre week full of crackpot conspiracy theories.

It started when he was on the Vicki McKenna hate squawk radio show and shared his theory that the Great Depression was actually an inside job:

VM: Is there something that can head off the debt crisis that can give, let's assume, a Trump presidency time to work on these things? RoJo: Well, we've been doing it for years by just printing more money. Now, one of the interesting revelations of Creature from Jekyll Island is the fact that the Great Depression was pretty well planned. You know, all the big money men were pretty well warned that they were going to finally collapse the system. They had booms and busts. They had to finally just collapse the system, kind of start all over. So, pull your money out of the market. And so, again, they're the big and powerful, you know, the Joseph Kennedys of the world. You know, the JP Morgan's the world. They got off scot-free. They got on the marketing time. So, again, I know it really sounds like conspiracy theory. I don't completely understand it, but it sure seems. It's just in my bones. I just feel there's a great deal of corruption and control there that the vast majority of people do not understand. And again, when you're the few people who do understand and you've got the levers of power, bad things can happen.

Just a feeling in his bones? It's more likely that he doesn't want to admit that Republican policies precede every major economic disaster, like the Great Depression or the Bush/Cheney Great Recession.

But old RoJo was not done there. No way, no how. He then went on to speculate that the mysterious Deep State has been around for decades, repeatedly attempting coup after coup after coup:

Speaking on the Federalist Radio Hour podcast Thursday, Johnson derided the government’s investigation into the July 13 shooting during which Trump was grazed by a bullet as “almost completely opaque.” He said there is a “grotesque level of corruption” in the federal government and referenced Richard Nixon and the assassination of John F. Kennedy. “When you don’t know the federal government involvement in the JFK assassination, when you really don’t know what happened with Nixon … that might’ve been the second coup,” Johnson said. “The first coup is you take out Kennedy, the second coup you take out Nixon, and then you take out Trump.” “To what extent has the federal government been involved in these things?” Johnson said. “We’ll probably never know because there’s a reason you call it the deep state. It’s very deep. It’s very pervasive.”

I wonder if this is just another feeling in his bones type of thing. Or maybe, since the Deep State is so elusive, they are actually a crack team of Bigfoots.

The disconcerting part for me is not that RoJo is continuously trying to obfuscate, but that, like his hero Felon Trump, RoJo is actually believing his own bullshit and can no longer distinguish his own fantastical thinking from actual reality.