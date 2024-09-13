OUTRAGED Democrat TORCHES Jim Jordan To His Face During Hearing

Perhaps Donald Trump's most repeated line from the debate, something that's inspired a million memes/videos, is "They are eating the pets!" Trump was talking about the insane conspiracy theory that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, OH were eating people's pets. It's a form of blood libel, really, meant to inspire fear, to hell with the consequences.

Which so far have included a bomb threat aimed at Haitians in Springfield and the Haitian community almost on lockdown, not even able to send their kids to school.

It began as a lie spread on a local Facebook group, was amplified by RT, which of course naturally meant it went right to the GOP to share, and Ohioan who-doesn't-know-how-to-order-donuts, JD Vance, tweeted it out. Trump amplified it at the debate.

And Ohio Congressman, conspiracy theorist, and ignorer-of-mass-rape at Ohio State, Jim Jordan, also shared it, because what else is that scumbag gonna do? Here, Eric Swalwell absolutely torches him for it. It's a MUST WATCH.

After, subscribe to my YouTube channel, Cliff's Edge, where you can find much more content like this.