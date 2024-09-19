Ukraine Hits Huge Russian Ammo Depot With Biggest Strike Of The War

Ukraine struck the supposedly unassailable ammunition depot by besting air defenses with a reported 100-drone assault. The resulting explosion/s could be felt hundreds of kilometres away and created an earthquake measuring 2.8. An estimated 30,000 tons of munitions were stored there, including missiles for the S300 and s400 missile defense systems. The blast was consistent with 200-240 tons of high explosives detonating, Reuters reported.

Source: Newsweek

A suspected Ukrainian drone attack at an ammunition depot in Russia's Tver region has been described on social media as possibly the biggest event of the war started by Vladimir Putin.

Unverified images on social media show a huge ball of flame following the strike on the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU) arsenal in Toropets, about 240 miles west of Moscow, at about 3.30 a.m. Wednesday. Footage shows numerous subsequent detonations.

Ukrainian internal affairs advisor Anton Gerashchenko posted on X that there were reports the explosion was the equivalent of between 1.3 and 1.8 kilotons of TNT, with a blast wave spreading up to 200 miles.

Another estimate by George William Herbert of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey in California, was that the blast was consistent with 200-240 tons of high explosives detonating, Reuters reported.

As of Wednesday afternoon, around 30,000 tons of shells had exploded or were still exploding and the fire was ongoing, according to reports.

A Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) source told the Kyiv Independent that Ukrainian drones had "literally wiped off the face of the earth a large warehouse of the main missile and artillery department" used by Moscow's war machine.