Vice President Harris: Legalize It!

Kamala Harris reaffirmed her support for legalizing marijuana yesterday, speaking up on the issue publicly for the first time since she became the Democratic nominee. Via The Hill:

“I just think we have come to a point where we have to understand that we need to legalize it and stop criminalizing this behavior,” Harris said during a nearly hourlong interview on the sports and culture podcast “All the Smoke” released Monday.

“I just feel strongly people should not be going to jail for smoking weed,” she told hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. “And we know historically what that has meant and who has gone to jail.”

The vice president added that supporting marijuana legalization is “not a new position for me. I have felt for a long time we need to legalize it.”