Right Wing Attempts Smear Of Kamala Harris Toke Timeline

It's not even Spring yet and the right wing lies regarding every Democratic presidential candidate are flowing fast:
Turns out Nick Gillespie's timeline calculations are a little off. He claims Harris says she smoked pot while listening to Snoop Dogg in college. She didn't.
The video above, via @keithboykin, shows Kamala Harris laughing with The Breakfast Club about pot and music. As Boykin notes,
Nick Gillespie followed up his lie with a lot of concern trolling about who Kamala Harris locked up while she was Attorney General of California.
It's fascinating how they can push the "Democrat open borders leads to MURDER" and the "Kamala Harris was a meanie prosecutor" memes at the same time.
I'm sorry to break it to the tighty-whitey guys at Reason Magazine, but Kamala Harris is not talking to you.
She didn't talk to you in college, either. And your trolling game is weak.
