Right Wing Attempts Smear Of Kamala Harris Toke Timeline

It's not even Spring yet and the right wing lies regarding every Democratic presidential candidate are flowing fast:

How high did @KamalaHarris get while smoking weed in college? High enough to claim she listened to Tupac and @SnoopDogg as a student, though their debuts came after she graduated college ('86) and law school ('89). As with her former position on legalization, she's scamming — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) February 12, 2019

Turns out Nick Gillespie's timeline calculations are a little off. He claims Harris says she smoked pot while listening to Snoop Dogg in college. She didn't.

The video above, via @keithboykin, shows Kamala Harris laughing with The Breakfast Club about pot and music. As Boykin notes,

No, Kamala Harris didn’t tell @breakfastclubam she listened to Snoop Dogg and Tupac before they came out.



She acknowledged she smoked weed in college. She never said that was the only time she ever smoked. Later when asked if she ever listened to Snoop while high, she said yes. pic.twitter.com/UNCbbl5fC6 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 13, 2019

Nick Gillespie followed up his lie with a lot of concern trolling about who Kamala Harris locked up while she was Attorney General of California.

It's fascinating how they can push the "Democrat open borders leads to MURDER" and the "Kamala Harris was a meanie prosecutor" memes at the same time.

I'm sorry to break it to the tighty-whitey guys at Reason Magazine, but Kamala Harris is not talking to you.

She didn't talk to you in college, either. And your trolling game is weak.