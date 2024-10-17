'Click To Cancel' Rule Passes, Takes Effect In Six Months

Finally, relief for consumers!
By Susie MadrakOctober 17, 2024

The US Federal Trade Commission has finally adopted the 'click to cancel' rule, which aims to make it easier for people to end subscriptions. It will force companies to make subscription sign-ups and cancellations equally straightforward. Via BBC:

Businesses, including retailers and gyms, will also have to get consent from customers before renewing subscriptions or converting free trials into paid memberships.

The new rule is due to come into effect in around six months' time.

“Too often, businesses make people jump through endless hoops just to cancel a subscription,” said FTC chair Lina Khan.

“The FTC’s rule will end these tricks and traps, saving Americans time and money. Nobody should be stuck paying for a service they no longer want.”

Here's my favorite part. Businesses will be banned from forcing customers to go though a chatbot or an agent to cancel subscriptions that were originally signed up to using an app or website.

For memberships that customers signed up to in person, businesses will have to offer the option to terminate them by calling by phone or online.

Woo hoo! No more charges that go on and on and on... Thank you, Ms. Khan. Thank you, President Biden.

