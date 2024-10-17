The Surprising TRUTH About Polls Nobody Tells You

Do both corporate, legacy media and RW, propaganda media take advantage of this, so to share the polls, get Dems to panic and benefit from clicks and ad revenue?
By Cliff SchecterOctober 17, 2024

Can we trust the polls anymore? At all? What's the truth about all the polling out there, with a new one everywhere you look?

Are they often bullshit polls done by amateurs with terrible numbers? Are they often manipulated by right wingers who *flood the zone* with shit, as Steve Bannon once said, i.e. partisan polls to skew averages to trick people into thinking right-wing dingledorfs are doing better than they are? Do both corporate, legacy media and RW propaganda media take advantage of this, so to share the polls, get Dems to panic and benefit from clicks and ad revenue?

YES!

Discussion

