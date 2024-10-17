Harris Faulkner Introduces Trump As If He's King Of America

Fox News Harris Faulkner hosted a room full of Trump supporting women; dubbed it a town hall and introduced him as if he was Queen Elizabeth II.

Before Trump made his entrance the ladies were screaming and clapping there hands like banshees in a ginned up MAGA cult propaganda extravaganza.

The only thing missing was a row of Trumpets and a red carpet.

It was nauseating.

FAULKNER: Along with me, the former president, all women, they put very specific and sometimes very personal questions to Trump on issues which matter most to them. The economy, crime, safety, abortion, child care, illegal immigration, protecting women and girls in sports, those questions and Trump's answers now. I want to introduce the 45th president of the United States, the Republican nominee for this year's presidential election, Donald J. Trump. Welcome. TRUMP: Thank you.

Trump's make-up changed from his usual orange to a deep burnt red today.

Very weird.

FAULKER: How do you stop men from playing in women's sports? Do you go to the sports leagues?



TRUMP: You just ban it. Not a big deal. pic.twitter.com/vwC6FS7FQZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2024

Trump says that Katie Britt had to explain what IVF was to him before he could decide if he was for it pic.twitter.com/LKfiglxkMn — Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2024