Fox Guest Gushes 'Trump Is The Power Of Positive Thinking'

This was gag-inducing, even for Fox. Charlie Hurt goes into full Dear Leader mode while pretending Trump is going to suddenly become some great "unifier" following the assassination attempt.

Here's the back and forth between Hurt and host Harris Faulkner during some of their pre-RNC coverage, making the ridiculous assertion that Biden is no longer allowed to attack Trump if there's another debate, and pretending Trump is capable of unifying anyone other than his hardcore MAGA cult base.

FAULKNER: And some of the problems don't go away. I mean, you heard in that interview that we've played this hour, that exclusive sit down with Donald Trump from Mar-a-Lago the same day that the attempt on his life was made, he said, look, I'm ready to debate. And the question remains, would Joe Biden really go into that fold again?

And now it's really going to be about policy. And it's really going to be about a unification message from Donald Trump. He can't just take those punches that we've heard Biden make and say, well, I'm going to take them around back. You can't, you can't go there now.

HURT: You know, and the concept of unity is such an elusive thing, and it seems so impossible to us considering the politics we've seen over the past couple of years. But you know, if there's a guy that's like in the business of impossible, it's like Donald Trump. And when he sits there and he tells you that “People tell me that if, you know, George Washington and Abe Lincoln ran against me, I would beat them.”

You know, he is that, that, and as funny as that is, it's that sort of ability to kind of like, he really looks at the world with this positive lens. And you know, you hear, you know, very successful people and business leaders talk about the power of positive thinking.

And Donald Trump is the power of positive thinking. And I get it that he says things that sort of rankles people, but he is an incredibly hopeful guy. And just watching the way he deals with the media, he like, he'll, you know, he'll call up Bob Woodward and like do an interview with him, because he thinks that on the five hundredth time, he's going to get a good shake from Bob Woodward.

That's how optimistic the guy is. It's just kind of crazy. But he embodies that, and if we are going to get out of this horrible political moment and unify the country, it's going to take somebody like that.