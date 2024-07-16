Fox Guest Gushes 'Trump Is The Power Of Positive Thinking'

This was gag-inducing, even for Fox. Charlie Hurt goes into full Dear Leader mode while pretending Trump is going to suddenly become some great "unifier" following the assassination attempt.
By HeatherJuly 16, 2024

This was gag-inducing, even for Fox. Charlie Hurt goes into full Dear Leader mode while pretending Trump is going to suddenly become some great "unifier" following the assassination attempt.

Here's the back and forth between Hurt and host Harris Faulkner during some of their pre-RNC coverage, making the ridiculous assertion that Biden is no longer allowed to attack Trump if there's another debate, and pretending Trump is capable of unifying anyone other than his hardcore MAGA cult base.

FAULKNER: And some of the problems don't go away. I mean, you heard in that interview that we've played this hour, that exclusive sit down with Donald Trump from Mar-a-Lago the same day that the attempt on his life was made, he said, look, I'm ready to debate. And the question remains, would Joe Biden really go into that fold again?

And now it's really going to be about policy. And it's really going to be about a unification message from Donald Trump. He can't just take those punches that we've heard Biden make and say, well, I'm going to take them around back. You can't, you can't go there now.

HURT: You know, and the concept of unity is such an elusive thing, and it seems so impossible to us considering the politics we've seen over the past couple of years. But you know, if there's a guy that's like in the business of impossible, it's like Donald Trump. And when he sits there and he tells you that “People tell me that if, you know, George Washington and Abe Lincoln ran against me, I would beat them.”

You know, he is that, that, and as funny as that is, it's that sort of ability to kind of like, he really looks at the world with this positive lens. And you know, you hear, you know, very successful people and business leaders talk about the power of positive thinking.

And Donald Trump is the power of positive thinking. And I get it that he says things that sort of rankles people, but he is an incredibly hopeful guy. And just watching the way he deals with the media, he like, he'll, you know, he'll call up Bob Woodward and like do an interview with him, because he thinks that on the five hundredth time, he's going to get a good shake from Bob Woodward.

That's how optimistic the guy is. It's just kind of crazy. But he embodies that, and if we are going to get out of this horrible political moment and unify the country, it's going to take somebody like that.

I'm not sure what they're smoking over at Fox, but it's got to be some strong stuff to stomach this much blatant ass kissing. Yeah, sunny, happy go lucky, optimistic unifier is exactly what everyone thinks of when they look at Trump. What a hack.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon