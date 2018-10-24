Hell Freezes Over As Fox Forced To Air Clip Of Hillary Clinton Without Attacking Her

Fox "news" was forced to take a pause from their constant fearmongering over the caravan of Honduran migrants to cover the slew of bombs delivered to Democrats across the country today, and they also did the unthinkable and aired a clip of Hillary Clinton's response without attacking her, for once.

Here are some of Clinton's remarks as reported by Business Insider: Hillary Clinton addresses attempted attack, says 'as an American I am worried':

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday said that "as an American" she is "worried" after an explosive device was sent to her New York home. Speaking at a fundraiser in Florida, Clinton expressed gratitude to the US Secret Service. "We are fine thanks to the men and women of the Secret Service who intercepted the package addressed to us long before it made its way to our home," Clinton said. "Everyday we are grateful for their service and commitment and obviously, never more than today." The former Democratic presidential nominee added, "But it is a troubling time, isn't it?" Clinton said Americans are living in a time of "deep divisions" and must do "everything that we can to bring our country together." "We also have to elect candidates who will try to do the same," she continued. Clinton expressed deep concern about "the direction of our country." "Usually when people ask me how am I doing, which happens quite often, I say, well, as a person, I'm great," Clinton said. "As an American, I'm worried."

Harris Faulkner responded by simply saying yes, this was a political event, but it was the first we'd heard from anyone in the Clinton family, and that Chelsea Clinton had tweeted her thanks to the Secret Service earlier that same day.

Don't worry, they'll be back to attacking Democrats again as soon as the ambulance chasing over these bomb threats ends.