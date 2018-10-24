Fox Interrupts Whining Over Restaurant Mobs To Notice Bomb Threats

During a panel discussion on American's Newsroom, they interrupted their coverage of "the left wing mob mentality" to read a statement from the White House condemning possible bombs sent to the Clintons, Obamas and other public figures like George Soros in the last two days.

Talk about a stark contrast.

At the top of the 10 AM EST hour on Fox News, Catherine Herridge broke the news on-air of the suspicious packages sent to the Clintons and the Obamas that were caught by the secret service en route and also related them to a bomb sent to George Soros, the 88-year-old billionaire Trump and Fox News routinely vilifies.

She mentioned they could all be related. Ya think?

A major theme being promoted by Fox News and Trump during the upcoming midterms is that the left is an uncivil, violent mob out of control that wants hordes of migrants let freely into our country so they can break into your houses and vote illegally.

After Herridge made her report, Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith held a panel discussion with two conservatives and one conservative Democrat to discuss the midterms.

A few minutes later they played a phone video from a restaurant where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was interrupted at dinner by a protestor.

Capri Cafaro, who usually sides with the right a bit too much, said that the anger coming from the left is in response to the mob on the right. Both Sides!

She could have mentioned that McConnell is a target of bad feeling for blocking so much of Obama's agenda and then outrageously stealing the Merrick Garland Supreme Court seat.

Co-host Bill Hemmer opined that when America gets close to an election, tempers flare on both sides, but with phone videos available we are seeing much more than ever before.

The WSJ's James Freeman, always a Trump defender, said, "I think they're awful on both sides and I don't think we should blame them on Trump and the climate. Trump is the president because of a lot of anger at other actors in politics."

Trump is never at fault, no matter how many times he calls the press the enemy of the people, celebrates attacks on journalists and demonizes HRC, Obama, and George Soros.

Professional Trump whitewashers are having as bad effect on our country as Trump himself. They excuse and rewrite his behavior and always blame the "Left" to deflect away from Donald's despicable antics and words.

Freeman continued by claiming there are fringe people on both sides and Smith seemed to concur but then again focused on McConnell's encounter by saying the man acted more violently than what the video showed.

Former Bushie Brad Blakeman said, "My My fear is that intimidation turns to violence - and I agree with what's been said -- both sides need to ramp it down."

Just then Bill Hemmer stopped the segment for breaking news. He read this statement from Sarah Huckabee Sanders on the bomb attempts.

Statement on suspicious packages: pic.twitter.com/pYSbDvCvuk — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 24, 2018

A few minutes before Hemmer read this statement, CNN had to evacuate their New York offices because of an apparent bomb attack.

Sounds like the perfect propaganda hit list from right out of Sean Hannity's program.

And a little later, DWS also had a suspicious package sent to her.

JUST IN - The Florida office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found mailed there this morning, according to Officer Chris Piper, a spokesman for the police department. — Stephanie Gallman (@sgallman) October 24, 2018

Heckling McConnell is just as evil as sending bombs to prominent Democrats? Of course - both sides!.