UPDATED: Suspicious Packages To Maxine Waters, CNN, Soros, Clinton, And Obama

Update: Reports say a package addressed to Maxine Waters was intercepted.

NEWS: Suspicious package intercepted by Capitol Hill police was addressed to Democratic California congresswoman Maxine Waters, according to three sources. — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) October 24, 2018

Update: CNN reports that package sent to Wasserman Schultz was addressed to Eric Holder. The package sent to CNN New York was addressed to John Brennan.

Update: Another package was sent to the offices of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former head of the DNC:

JUST IN - The Florida office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found mailed there this morning, according to Officer Chris Piper, a spokesman for the police department. — Stephanie Gallman (@sgallman) October 24, 2018

Update: Obama, again, today, too. The Secret Service released this:

The U.S. Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees. Late on October 23, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second package addressed to Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC. The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them. The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.

And CNN Headquarters in New York:

We just evacuated the CNN newsroom after a suspicious device was discovered in Time Warner Center, where we are based, according to a law enforcement source. NYPD on the scene, we are safe. — Brian Ries (@moneyries) October 24, 2018

And Soros's office:

So far explosive devices were sent to



-Obama

-Clinton

-CNN

-George Soros



If that doesn’t sound like a Fox News hit list, you’re not paying attention. https://t.co/XuUl30XJdB

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) October 24, 2018

If there wasn't a caravan of desperate poor people thousands of miles from the United States, this string of assassination attempts would be a major story. — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) October 24, 2018

Democrats are so rude, aren't they? Breaking from NBC New York

Two senior law enforcement officials say a suspicious package was found at the Chappaqua home of Hillary and Bill Clinton Wednesday, and the concern is that the package is similar to the bomb found in the mailbox of billionaire philanthropist George Soros' home in the same county days earlier. No further details were immediately available Wednesday. The incident comes two days after a bomb was planted in the mailbox at Soros' Bedford home. No one was hurt in that case. It's not clear if the cases, both in Westchester County, could be related. In Soros' case, an employee noticed the package, put it in a wooded area and called police, who alerted the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives. A law enforcement source told NBC 4 New York that the device contained explosive powder; it was detonated as a precaution.

It's reported that a similar package was mailed to Obama last week that was intercepted.