Terrorism Against Hillary And Maxine Gives Hannity Excuse To Demonize Them Again

Sean Hannity used the news of multiple assassination attempts against Hillary Clinton and Rep. Maxine Waters as an excuse to double down on his inflammatory smears against them.

Clinton and Waters are two figures Hannity and his beloved Bedtime BFF, Donald Trump, love to smear. Hannity has demanded Clinton be prosecuted by Trump, has referred to Clinton as “Killary,” and has even given his tacit approval to guest Sebastian Gorka's suggestion that Clinton should be executed. As for Waters, Hannity blamed her for the Maryland newsroom shooting and falsely suggested she wanted to assassinate Trump.

But this Wednesday night, even though a second suspicious package addressed to Waters was found in a postal facility in her district of Los Angeles shortly before airtime (a suspicious package was also addressed to her Washington, D.C. office), Hannity couldn’t find an iota of decency within him. Probably he never even tried to look.

Instead, Hannity played the liberal-media victim because conservative rhetoric is coming under scrutiny (never mind that all the victims so far are Democrats or associated with Democrats). He doubled down on suggesting Waters and Clinton are as criminal as whoever made the pipe bombs because each has called for incivility in resistance. However, neither has called for violence.

Watch Hannity’s utter lack of decency during his opening monologue above, from the October 24, 2018 Hannity, and more of the same during his interview with Eric Trump below.

Crossposted at News Hounds.

We watch Fox so you don't have to!