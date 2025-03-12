Fox News' Harris Faulkner Yawns As US Economy Collapses

Fox News host Harris Faulkner was one of the worst critics of President Joe Biden during COVID, after supply chain issues caused inflation.

Faulkner went so far as to claim Biden and the Democratic Party hated women because of the baby formula shortages created by the COVID pandemic.

We have to do this ourselves, right? They're not going to do this for us. They've already proven that," she groused. "I'm not even sure if they like women all that much."

Flash forward to today.

With Trump now in charge, egg prices have skyrocketed, stock markets are collapsing, job creation is a bust, trade partners are furious and implementing their own tariffs against us, and what does Faulkner say about it?

President Trump just doubled the tariff on steel and aluminum from Canada. So it was 25 percent, now it's 50. That's in response to one Canadian province moving up the prices on electricity that it sells to three United States.

And this is on top of the tariff set to go into effect on April 2nd.

What is her thoughts?

"The president's rapid-fire movement on trade is causing some reaction in the stock markets," Faulkner said earlier today. Faulkner quickly jumped to Trump's rescue, "But some officials are saying, and lawmakers say too, it's all part of the plan to reset our economy after years of out-of-control spending."

What happened ot the scream queen in support of the working class?

Faulkner has turned into Nero.

Fox News and their hosts are helping destroy the country right in front of our eyes.