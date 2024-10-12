C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Lenny Kravitz 'Always On The Run'

Yeah, baby.
By John AmatoOctober 12, 2024

Lenny rocking out with Slash is very cool.

Smooth Radio:

Always On The Run' was a collaboration with guitar-slinging rock god Slash from Guns N' Roses, who were in fact old school friends - the pair attended Beverly Hills High School, though barely knew each other before their fame. Recalling how the track came together, Kravitz told Rolling Stone magazine how it was a spur-of-the-moment, vodka-fuelled session that brought it together."

He had me get a gallon of vodka and a bag of ice, and we went in the studio and bang, there it was. The two of us wrote and cut the tune. I played drums; he played guitar; then I played my guitar, bass and did the vocals."

Open thread this puppy.

